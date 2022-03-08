Savannah mayor continues push for larger collection of hotel/motel tax; industry experts question timing

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Mayor Van Johnson doubled down Tuesday on the importance of increasing the percentage of hotel/motel tax collected to generate millions for tourism-related projects.

But mounting economic pressures on the tourism industry and travelers could make it tough for some to get behind that proposition.

Hotel/motel taxes are charged on room rentals, so they primarily impact guests visiting from out of town. Changing the collection of that tax in the city of Savannah has been in consideration for several years now.

It’s up for consideration again this legislative cycle and Mayor Van Johnson is keeping the pressure on local state representatives and senators to push the measure through.

“This is the third time around. And each year we keep getting pushed off, pushed off, pushed off,” said Mayor Johnson. “Let’s see who’s for it, who’s for us, who’s working with us and let’s get it done.”

A change could allow the City to collect tens of millions of dollars more for tourism-based projects, like improvements to River Street, the Tide to Town trail and improvements to the Canal District.

The mayor argued that since hotels are already raising their rates and seeing rooms fill up again, the industry is recovering.

Johnson said, “I just think that at some point...everybody has suffered. But I think it’s kind of disingenuous for our residents to see hotels packed, packed, and paying premier prices...they’re not discounting those rates. I just think they need to help be a part of it.”

But one tourism expert we spoke with says now might not be a good time for a hotel/motel tax increase, and explained why.

“I have heard from some folks, including some legislators, including some leadership that have said, well things are more expensive now than they have ever been...are we sure this is a smart idea to make it more expensive on top of fuel prices being the highest they’ve ever been, inflation being the highest it’s ever been,” said the President and CEO of the Tourism Leadership Council, Michael Owens.

Owens said travel costs for visitors will ultimately start factoring in on whether they come here to stay.

“This is a tax policy question to one of the most important industries to Savannah and Savannah’s taxpayers. We need to be careful about the decisions we make and most importantly we need to make those decisions at the right time,” said Owens.

Mayor Johnson also pointed out other municipalities in Chatham County have been allowed to collect a higher percentage of hotel/motel tax, like Thunderbolt.

To that point Owens said, “I do get the point of the Mayor in saying hey, some other folks are doing it, why can’t we do it. I think some of that is the size and scope of the industry, and most importantly what’s at risk here if it does have a negative impact versus what’s impacted somewhere else that doesn’t have any hotels at all.

Mayor Johnson said he’ll continue to track the issue, and if it isn’t passed this year, it will continue to be a priority.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.