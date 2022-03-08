Sky Cams
Suspect arrested for shooting that injured teen on Emerald Drive

By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:30 AM EST
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting on Emerald Drive late Monday night.

According to the Savannah Police Department, 20-year-old Aaron Williams is accused of shooting and injuring a 16-year-old female on the 500 block of Emerald Drive.

The victim arrived at a Savannah hospital by private vehicle and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Williams has been charged with aggravated assault.

According to police, the preliminary investigation leads them to believe the shooting is a result of a prior dispute among the parties.

Anyone with information on the incident or any other violent crime should call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward. CrimeStoppers tips can also be submitted online by visiting SavannahChathamCrimeStoppers.org and clicking “Submit Online Tip.”

