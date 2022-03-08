Sky Cams
Toombs Co. sisters killed in crash on U.S. Hwy 1

By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: Mar. 10, 2022 at 9:47 AM EST
TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A local community is mourning the loss of two sisters who died in a car wreck.

The wreck happened Tuesday in an area of U.S. Highway 1 that intersects Five Points Road.

According to the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office, a semi-truck was involved. The two sisters who died attended Toombs County High School.

Desirae Cannon was a senior at the school and her younger sister Haley was in 8th grade.

Georgia State Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

