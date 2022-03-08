Total violent crime dropped 8% in Savannah in 2021, according to police data

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The latest Savannah crime data from 2021 reveals total violent crime dropped eight percent compared to the previous year.

The police department only saw increases in homicides and residential robberies. Instances of crimes like rape, commercial robbery, street robbery and aggravated assaults all decreased.

“We realize, looking at those numbers, we still have some work to do,” Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter said.

Chief Minter says the re-introduction of initiatives like Savannah Impact and the creation of the Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement will help decrease crime.

Chief Minter also pointed to initiatives like the 100 Days of Summer that helped take guns and drugs off the streets as reasons crime has decreased in certain categories.

“This summer, we took over 70 guns off the street during operations that we were able to do. So, we think those are some of the factors that significantly contributed to our decrease in violent crime,” Chief Minter said.

Looking at non-violent, property crime stats, shoplifting numbers and thefts from vehicles took big jumps. And total part one property crime was up 18 percent from 2020.

“Unfortunately, we still have a lot of people who leave their cars unlocked, still leave valuables inside of their cars including their key fobs. And we’ve had people enter vehicles and step on the brake and push the button and all the sudden the car starts, and off they go,” Chief Minter said.

Chief Minter briefed Savannah City Council on the crime data at the last meeting and will continue that presentation at this Thursday’s meeting.

