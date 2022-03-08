U.S HWY 1 North and intersection of Five Points Road closed to 1 lane traffic after wreck
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:28 PM EST
LYONS, Ga. (WTOC) - The area of U.S HWY 1 North and its intersection of Five Points Road is closed to one lane traffic.
The Toombs County Sheriff’s Office responded to a wreck involving a semi-truck and a car.
Officials say the road will be closed for a length amount of time.
WTOC will keep you updated as we learn more information.
