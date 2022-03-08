Wildfire in Bloomingdale still has hot spots

BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. (WTOC) - A wildfire burned more than 200 acres with flames shooting up into the sky Monday.

This was a surprise for drivers off I-16.

Crews contained the fire and Byron Haire from the Georgia Forestry Commission says there are still some hot spots.

“As long as there is smoke and heat, any of the unburned that is still out there, that’s a heat source that gets to it then we have a concern about that,” Byron Haire, Area 8 Fire Management Officer said.

Some trees are stripped of their leaves showing just how high the flames reached, flames are still burning, and multiple smolders.

Crews are now beginning work on creating breaks in the forest, clearing debris, and brush to keep the fire from reigniting.

But Haire says the area presented some challenges.

“This area has a lot of canals and bays or wet areas that make it really difficult to get a line around the fire, " Haire said.

As crews continue to work, they hope expected rain will help dampen concerns of the fire reigniting.

No injuries have been reported as a result of this fire and it is considered contained, according to the forestry commission.

Click here for more information on forest fires from the Georgia Forestry Commission.

