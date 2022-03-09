1 dead after crash in Hampton County

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - One person is dead after a fatal collision that occurred on SC-3 near Gravel Pass Road Monday around 2:30 A.M.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol , the driver was traveling south on SC-3 in a 2009 Hyundai.

They say the driver traveled off the road to the left and right, ran off the road to the right again, then struck a tree.

At this time, a name has not been released.

