1 dead after crash in Hampton County
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:41 PM EST
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - One person is dead after a fatal collision that occurred on SC-3 near Gravel Pass Road Monday around 2:30 A.M.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol , the driver was traveling south on SC-3 in a 2009 Hyundai.
They say the driver traveled off the road to the left and right, ran off the road to the right again, then struck a tree.
At this time, a name has not been released.
