SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead after a wreck near mile 143 on I-16.

Georgia State Patrol is on scene along with Bryan County deputies and EMS.

The wreck is on the westbound side of the road.

Lanes are open for traffic, but it’s a little slow in the area.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

