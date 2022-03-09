Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

6-month-old alone for days in hotel room after mother dies of apparent overdose, police say

The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 3:51 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (Gray News) – Police in Oregon found a 6-month-old baby “virtually unresponsive” in a hotel room Monday night during a welfare check for the infant’s 28-year-old mother.

According to the Springfield Police Department, the baby had been strapped in a stroller car seat for four days after his mother died from an apparent heroin overdose.

The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment. Police say the infant suffered severe dehydration, malnourishment and severe diaper rash.

Hospital officials told police the baby’s condition has improved dramatically since being admitted and is ready to be released to the Oregon Department of Human Services.

Police credit the DHS caseworker who checked on the 28-year-old woman for saving the infant’s life.

The mother’s name has not yet been released.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead after wreck
1 dead after crash near mile 143 on I-16
‘I just wanted to do a backflip’, Mother, activist, reacts
‘I just wanted to do a backflip’: Mother reacts to Ga. Supreme Court upholding murder conviction
Trucking industry hit hard by rising gas prices
Truckers are having trouble finding fuel to purchase
Port Wentworth
Rep. Stephens says state won’t introduce bill to dissolve Port Wentworth yet
Police lights
Student taken into custody at Nevils Elementary School after weapon found

Latest News

President Joe Biden escalated the crackdown on Moscow, announcing the U.S. will ban Russian...
US, allies to revoke ‘most favored nation’ status for Russia
Zhao Lijian, spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs China, speaks during a media briefing...
China amplifies unsupported Russian claim of Ukraine biolabs
CNN explains how Russian propaganda spreads globally on social media.
Russian propaganda on biolabs in Ukraine spreading
This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows a closeup view of fires in an...
Russian strikes hit western Ukraine as offensive widens
North Korea’s neighbors detected two ballistic launches last week. North Korea later said it...
N. Korea may fire huge missile to put spy satellite in space