Chatham Area Transit schedule impacted on St. Patrick’s Day
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Area Transit services will be impacted by the St. Patrick’s Day parade and festival on March 17.
All of the operating routes that normally stop at the Joe Murray Rivers, Jr. Intermodal Transit Center, 610 West Oglethorpe Avenue, will continue to stop there, although they will be re-routed during the parade.
The routes that will be re-routed during the parade include the 10 East Savannah, 14 Abercorn, 27 Waters, 28 Waters and 31 Skidaway. In addition, the 20 Skidaway/Coffee Bluff and 11 Candler, and Dot shuttles will not run at all that day.
CAT also will not be running shuttles to and from downtown as it has in past years during the event.
CAT Mobility paratransit service and Savannah Belles Ferry service will operate on a regular schedule. Customer service can be reached at (912) 233-5767 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Passenger on all of CAT’s service will still be required to wear masks, as required by the Transportation Security Administration. Masks will be available for customers who do not have them.
More detailed information about impacted stops during the parade can be found below and online at https://www.catchacat.org/st-patricks-day-to-impact-cat-services-on-march-17-2022/
The routes that will be re-routed are:
- 10 East Savannah
- 27 Waters
- 14 Abercorn
- 28 Waters
- 31 Skidaway
Routes that will remain on their regular route are:
- 3 West Chatham
- 3B Augusta Avenue
- 4 Barnard
- 17 Silk Hope
- 25 West Lake
- 29 West Gwinnett
Impacted stops and closest alternatives
- 10 East Savannah Outbound missed stop / closest alternative
- Oglethorpe & Jefferson (EB) / transit center
- Oglethorpe & Abercorn (EB) / transit center
- Oglethorpe & Price (EB) / transit center
- Oglethorpe & East Broad (EB) / Wheaton and Harmon
- Liberty & East Broad (EB) / Wheaton and Harmon
- Liberty & Randolph (EB) / Wheaton and Harmon
- Wheaton & Family Dollar (EB) / Wheaton and Harmon
- 10 East Savannah Inbound missed stops / closest alternative
- Wheaton & Family Dollar (WB) / Wheaton & Waters
- Liberty & Randolph (WB) / Wheaton & Waters
- Liberty & East Broad (WB) / Wheaton & Waters
- Oglethorpe & East Broad (WB) / transit center
- Oglethorpe & Price (WB) / transit center
- Oglethorpe & Abercorn (WB) / transit center
- Oglethorpe & Bull (WB) / transit center
- 14 Abercorn Inbound missed stop / closest alternative
- Abercorn & Henry (EB) / Abercorn & Anderson
- Abercorn & Bolton (EB) / Abercorn & Anderson
- Abercorn & Huntington (EB) / Abercorn & Anderson
- Abercorn & Wayne (EB) / transit center
- Abercorn & Jones (EB) / transit center
- Abercorn & Macon (EB) / transit center
- Abercorn & Liberty (EB) / transit center
- Abercorn & Oglethorpe (EB) / transit center
- 14 Abercorn Outbound missed stop / closest alternative
- Abercorn & Oglethorpe (WB) / transit center
- Abercorn & Liberty (WB) / transit center
- Abercorn & Macon (WB) / transit center
- Abercorn & Jones (WB) / Abercorn and Anderson
- Rose Of Sharon (WB) / Abercorn and Anderson
- Abercorn & Wayne (WB) / Abercorn and Anderson
- Abercorn & Hall (WB) / Abercorn and Anderson
- Abercorn & Bolton (WB) / Abercorn and Anderson
- Abercorn & Park (WB) / Abercorn and Anderson
- Abercorn & Henry (WB) / Abercorn and Anderson
- 27 Waters Outbound missed stops / closest alternative
- Oglethorpe & Jefferson (EB) / transit center
- Oglethorpe & Abercorn (EB) / transit center
- Oglethorpe & Price (EB) / transit center
- Oglethorpe & East Broad (EB) / Wheaton and Harmon
- Liberty & East Broad (EB) / Wheaton and Harmon
- Liberty & Randolph (EB) / Wheaton and Harmon
- Wheaton & Family Dollar (EB) / Wheaton and Harmon
- 27 Waters Inbound missed stops / closest alternative
- Wheaton & Family Dollar (WB) / Wheaton & Waters
- Liberty 7 Randolph (WB) / Wheaton & Waters
- Liberty & East Broad (WB) / Wheaton & Waters
- Oglethorpe & East Broad (WB) / transit center
- Oglethorpe & Price (WB) / transit center
- Oglethorpe & Abercorn (WB) / transit center
- Oglethorpe & Bull (WB) / transit center
- 28 Waters Outbound missed stops / closest alternative
- Oglethorpe & Jefferson (EB) / transit center
- Oglethorpe & Abercorn (EB) / transit center
- Price & Oglethorpe (EB) / transit center
- Price & Liberty (EB) / transit center
- Price & Macon (EB) / transit center
- Price & Jones (EB) / transit center
- Price & Gordon (EB) / transit center
- Price & Huntington (EB) / transit center
- Gwinnett & Price (EB) / Waters & 31st
- Gwinnet & East Broad (EB) / Waters & 31st
- Gwinnett & Atlantic (EB) / Waters & 31st
- Gwinnett & Paulsen (EB) / Waters & 31st
- Gwinnett & Harmon (EB) / Waters & 31st
- CAT Central (EB) / Waters & 31st
- Waters & Gwinnett (EB) / Waters & 31st
- Waters & Park (EB) / Waters & 31st
- Waters & Henry (EB) / Waters & 31st
- Waters & Anderson (EB) / Waters & 31st
- 28 Waters Inbound missed stops / closest alternative
- Waters & Park (WB) / Waters & Anderson
- Waters & Waldburg (WB) / Waters & Anderson
- Waters & Gwinnett (WB) / Waters & Anderson
- CAT Central (WB) / Waters & Anderson
- Gwinnett & Paulsen (WB) / Waters & Anderson
- Gwinnett & Atlantic (WB) / Waters & Anderson
- East Broad & Gwinnett (WB) / Waters & Anderson
- East Broad & Huntingdon (WB) / transit center
- East Broad & Gordon (WB) / transit center
- East Broad & Jones (WB) / transit center
- East Broad & Liberty (WB) / transit center
- East Broad & Perry (WB) / transit center
- Oglethorpe & Price (WB) / transit center
- Oglethorpe & Abercorn (WB) / transit center
- Oglethorpe & Bull (WB) / transit center
- Oglethorpe & Barnard (WB) / transit center
- 31 Skidaway Outbound missed stops / closest alternative
- Liberty & Whitaker (EB) / transit center
- Price & Harris (EB) / transit center
- Price & Jones (EB) / transit center
- Price & Gordon (EB) / transit center
- Price & Huntingdon (EB) / Anderson & Price
- Price & Gwinnett (EB) / Anderson & Price
- Habersham & Gwinnett (EB) / Anderson & Price
- Habershamd & Park (EB) / Anderson & Price
- 31 Skidaway Inbound missed stops / closest alternative
- East Broad & Duffy (WB) / Henry & Atlantic
- East Broad & Waldburg (WB) / Henry & Atlantic
- East Broad & Park (WB) / Henry & Atlantic
- East Broad & Huntington (WB) Henry & Atlantic
- East Broad & Gordon (WB) Henry & Atlantic
- East Broad & Jones (WB) Henry & Atlantic
- East Broad & Liberty (WB) Henry & Atlantic
- East Broad & Perry (WB) / transit center
- Oglethorpe & Abercorn (WB) / transit center
- Oglethorpe & Bull (WB) / transit center
- Oglethorpe & Barnard (WB) transit center
