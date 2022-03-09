Chatham Area Transit schedule impacted on St. Patrick’s Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Area Transit services will be impacted by the St. Patrick’s Day parade and festival on March 17.

All of the operating routes that normally stop at the Joe Murray Rivers, Jr. Intermodal Transit Center, 610 West Oglethorpe Avenue, will continue to stop there, although they will be re-routed during the parade.

The routes that will be re-routed during the parade include the 10 East Savannah, 14 Abercorn, 27 Waters, 28 Waters and 31 Skidaway. In addition, the 20 Skidaway/Coffee Bluff and 11 Candler, and Dot shuttles will not run at all that day.

CAT also will not be running shuttles to and from downtown as it has in past years during the event.

CAT Mobility paratransit service and Savannah Belles Ferry service will operate on a regular schedule. Customer service can be reached at (912) 233-5767 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Passenger on all of CAT’s service will still be required to wear masks, as required by the Transportation Security Administration. Masks will be available for customers who do not have them.

More detailed information about impacted stops during the parade can be found below and online at https://www.catchacat.org/st-patricks-day-to-impact-cat-services-on-march-17-2022/

The routes that will be re-routed are:

10 East Savannah

27 Waters

14 Abercorn

28 Waters

31 Skidaway

Routes that will remain on their regular route are:

3 West Chatham

3B Augusta Avenue

4 Barnard

17 Silk Hope

25 West Lake

29 West Gwinnett

Impacted stops and closest alternatives

10 East Savannah Outbound missed stop / closest alternative Oglethorpe & Jefferson (EB) / transit center Oglethorpe & Abercorn (EB) / transit center Oglethorpe & Price (EB) / transit center Oglethorpe & East Broad (EB) / Wheaton and Harmon Liberty & East Broad (EB) / Wheaton and Harmon Liberty & Randolph (EB) / Wheaton and Harmon Wheaton & Family Dollar (EB) / Wheaton and Harmon

10 East Savannah Inbound missed stops / closest alternative Wheaton & Family Dollar (WB) / Wheaton & Waters Liberty & Randolph (WB) / Wheaton & Waters Liberty & East Broad (WB) / Wheaton & Waters Oglethorpe & East Broad (WB) / transit center Oglethorpe & Price (WB) / transit center Oglethorpe & Abercorn (WB) / transit center Oglethorpe & Bull (WB) / transit center

14 Abercorn Inbound missed stop / closest alternative Abercorn & Henry (EB) / Abercorn & Anderson Abercorn & Bolton (EB) / Abercorn & Anderson Abercorn & Huntington (EB) / Abercorn & Anderson Abercorn & Wayne (EB) / transit center Abercorn & Jones (EB) / transit center Abercorn & Macon (EB) / transit center Abercorn & Liberty (EB) / transit center Abercorn & Oglethorpe (EB) / transit center

14 Abercorn Outbound missed stop / closest alternative Abercorn & Oglethorpe (WB) / transit center Abercorn & Liberty (WB) / transit center Abercorn & Macon (WB) / transit center Abercorn & Jones (WB) / Abercorn and Anderson Rose Of Sharon (WB) / Abercorn and Anderson Abercorn & Wayne (WB) / Abercorn and Anderson Abercorn & Hall (WB) / Abercorn and Anderson Abercorn & Bolton (WB) / Abercorn and Anderson Abercorn & Park (WB) / Abercorn and Anderson Abercorn & Henry (WB) / Abercorn and Anderson

27 Waters Outbound missed stops / closest alternative Oglethorpe & Jefferson (EB) / transit center Oglethorpe & Abercorn (EB) / transit center Oglethorpe & Price (EB) / transit center Oglethorpe & East Broad (EB) / Wheaton and Harmon Liberty & East Broad (EB) / Wheaton and Harmon Liberty & Randolph (EB) / Wheaton and Harmon Wheaton & Family Dollar (EB) / Wheaton and Harmon

27 Waters Inbound missed stops / closest alternative Wheaton & Family Dollar (WB) / Wheaton & Waters Liberty 7 Randolph (WB) / Wheaton & Waters Liberty & East Broad (WB) / Wheaton & Waters Oglethorpe & East Broad (WB) / transit center Oglethorpe & Price (WB) / transit center Oglethorpe & Abercorn (WB) / transit center Oglethorpe & Bull (WB) / transit center

28 Waters Outbound missed stops / closest alternative Oglethorpe & Jefferson (EB) / transit center Oglethorpe & Abercorn (EB) / transit center Price & Oglethorpe (EB) / transit center Price & Liberty (EB) / transit center Price & Macon (EB) / transit center Price & Jones (EB) / transit center Price & Gordon (EB) / transit center Price & Huntington (EB) / transit center Gwinnett & Price (EB) / Waters & 31st Gwinnet & East Broad (EB) / Waters & 31st Gwinnett & Atlantic (EB) / Waters & 31st Gwinnett & Paulsen (EB) / Waters & 31st Gwinnett & Harmon (EB) / Waters & 31st CAT Central (EB) / Waters & 31st Waters & Gwinnett (EB) / Waters & 31st Waters & Park (EB) / Waters & 31st Waters & Henry (EB) / Waters & 31st Waters & Anderson (EB) / Waters & 31st

28 Waters Inbound missed stops / closest alternative Waters & Park (WB) / Waters & Anderson Waters & Waldburg (WB) / Waters & Anderson Waters & Gwinnett (WB) / Waters & Anderson CAT Central (WB) / Waters & Anderson Gwinnett & Paulsen (WB) / Waters & Anderson Gwinnett & Atlantic (WB) / Waters & Anderson East Broad & Gwinnett (WB) / Waters & Anderson East Broad & Huntingdon (WB) / transit center East Broad & Gordon (WB) / transit center East Broad & Jones (WB) / transit center East Broad & Liberty (WB) / transit center East Broad & Perry (WB) / transit center Oglethorpe & Price (WB) / transit center Oglethorpe & Abercorn (WB) / transit center Oglethorpe & Bull (WB) / transit center Oglethorpe & Barnard (WB) / transit center

31 Skidaway Outbound missed stops / closest alternative Liberty & Whitaker (EB) / transit center Price & Harris (EB) / transit center Price & Jones (EB) / transit center Price & Gordon (EB) / transit center Price & Huntingdon (EB) / Anderson & Price Price & Gwinnett (EB) / Anderson & Price Habersham & Gwinnett (EB) / Anderson & Price Habershamd & Park (EB) / Anderson & Price 31 Skidaway Inbound missed stops / closest alternative East Broad & Duffy (WB) / Henry & Atlantic East Broad & Waldburg (WB) / Henry & Atlantic East Broad & Park (WB) / Henry & Atlantic East Broad & Huntington (WB) Henry & Atlantic East Broad & Gordon (WB) Henry & Atlantic East Broad & Jones (WB) Henry & Atlantic East Broad & Liberty (WB) Henry & Atlantic East Broad & Perry (WB) / transit center Oglethorpe & Abercorn (WB) / transit center Oglethorpe & Bull (WB) / transit center Oglethorpe & Barnard (WB) transit center



