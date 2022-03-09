Sky Cams
Feeling lucky? Three winning lottery tickets totaling $450,000 in Bluffton

By Tyler Manion
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - One area of the Lowcountry has been dishing out lottery winnings over the last month.

There were three winning tickets totaling $450,000 of life changing money, over the last three weeks in Bluffton.

“Sounds pretty good. I never played the lottery much, but I might have to play one,” Doug Scott, resident said.

One of the winners came from a gas station, with another one, right across the street at Publix.

“That’s strange. That’s strange. I wish I’d been one of the lucky ones,” Alexander Bowman, works in Bluffton said.

That’s a common feeling, especially with the price of gas.

“That’s pretty crazy. I just spent $100 on diesel in the truck and $100 in the gas tank so it’s going quick, " Scott said.

He says the jackpot wouldn’t go quick though if he had won.

“I’d probably sit on it. Invest it a bit, you know, small business,” Scott said.

Bluffton just might be the luckiest town in South Carolina.

