FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: A few storms may become severe Wednesday afternoon, evening

A stormy First Alert Weather Day is forecast for Thursday across the WTOC Viewing Area.
A stormy First Alert Weather Day is forecast for Thursday across the WTOC Viewing Area.(WTOC)
By Cutter Martin
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 7:43 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day. A few severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening; especially west of Interstate 95. Simply pay closer attention to weather around the area and have, at least, one way to get severe weather alerts through early evening.

A Tornado Watch is in effect for a portion of the WTOC Viewing Area until 1 p.m. While wind gusts to 60 MPH and small hail are the greatest threats, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Have your severe weather alerts ‘turned on’ in the WTOC Weather App just in case.

Storms will be edging into the western WTOC Viewing Area - Emanuel, Montgomery, Coffee and Jeff Davis Counties area - between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Storms continue to press eastward through the day. The risk of severe weather, though still slight, peaks between 1 and 8 p.m. Rain increases later in the evening and night, but the risk of severe weather drops-off.

Additional rounds of rain and storms are expected through early Saturday morning. The WTOC Weather Team will keep you updated.

