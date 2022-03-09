Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

‘Keep it green for Saint Patrick’s Day’, it’s illegal to litter

By Sean Evans
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s illegal to litter in the City of Savannah and city leaders say if you do it, you will be fined a minimum of fifty dollars.

‘Keep it green for Saint Patrick’s Day’, that’s the motto we’ve heard for years now from City leaders wanting folks to be mindful of how they’re treating the city’s resources like the squares.

Savannah’s code enforcement and police officers will be out in force over the holiday weekend, and on parade day, cracking down on littering.

“Our sanitation department puts out recycle bins and trash bins in the squares, as do our greenspace folks. In fact, the parade committee even hands out additional bags for people. There’s no excuse to litter and trample on our landscaping and our beautiful squares and streets. So we ask our city, our community, our residents and our visitors to work with us to take care of these priceless jewels,” Susan Broker, Director, Office of special events, film & tourism said.

If you’re coming downtown for the parade, don’t bring Styrofoam, Styrofoam coolers or glass products. Those are prohibited.

Neither is going inside fenced off greenspace areas in squares.

Another thing to note, small tables are allowed for picnic items and if you set up a tent in a square for the parade, pack it up when you’re done.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wildfire in Bloomingdale
Wildfire burning through hundreds of acres in Bloomingdale
FILE PHOTO - Port Wentworth city hall.
Heated debate over dissolving Port Wentworth City Charter
A car crash took place.
U.S HWY 1 North and intersection of Five Points Road closed to 1 lane traffic after wreck
Jadun Byrd, center, was shot and killed March 2 in an incident that his mother describes as a...
Son shot and killed while on FaceTime with mom
We can expect to pay more than $4 a gallon for several months.
Georgia Southern professor discusses exactly why we are seeing high gas prices

Latest News

Sanitation plans for festival to-go cup zone
Sanitation plans for festival to-go cup zone
Top Teacher
Top Teacher: Amanda Deverger
Sarah Kathryn Cox
WTOC Coloring Contest winner announced
project in Hinesville
A project in Hinesville is closer to completion