‘Keep it green for Saint Patrick’s Day’, it’s illegal to litter

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s illegal to litter in the City of Savannah and city leaders say if you do it, you will be fined a minimum of fifty dollars.

‘Keep it green for Saint Patrick’s Day’, that’s the motto we’ve heard for years now from City leaders wanting folks to be mindful of how they’re treating the city’s resources like the squares.

Savannah’s code enforcement and police officers will be out in force over the holiday weekend, and on parade day, cracking down on littering.

“Our sanitation department puts out recycle bins and trash bins in the squares, as do our greenspace folks. In fact, the parade committee even hands out additional bags for people. There’s no excuse to litter and trample on our landscaping and our beautiful squares and streets. So we ask our city, our community, our residents and our visitors to work with us to take care of these priceless jewels,” Susan Broker, Director, Office of special events, film & tourism said.

If you’re coming downtown for the parade, don’t bring Styrofoam, Styrofoam coolers or glass products. Those are prohibited.

Neither is going inside fenced off greenspace areas in squares.

Another thing to note, small tables are allowed for picnic items and if you set up a tent in a square for the parade, pack it up when you’re done.

