No COVID-19 admissions in the NICU in two weeks

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Doctors at Memorial Health Children’s Hospital say there have been no COVID-19 admissions in the NICU and Pediatric departments in the past two weeks but they are encouraging parents to keep their kids safe as spring break is around the corner.

Savannah Chatham County schools latest numbers show only 36 kids are COVID positive.

That’s compared to the more than eleven hundred students who tested positive for coronavirus in January, when Omicron was at its peak.

Dr. Stephen Thacker says with spring break quickly approaching at the end of this month cases may be low here but you still have to be cautious of where you and your kids are traveling. “If you’re someone whose got a big trip coming up, one, make sure you know if there’s any concerns about COVID 19 outbreaks in that area but also make sure you’re protected yourself. Think about vaccination for your loved ones including yourself as you travel and also encourage that for those that you’re going to visit,” Dr. Stephen Thacker said.

The hospital hosts a free COVID 19 vaccine clinic for children every Thursday from 3 P.M to 5 P.M.

