Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Patriots owner Robert Kraft, 80, is reportedly engaged to girlfriend, 47

Robert Kraft attends day one of Homecoming Weekend on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at the Pacific...
Robert Kraft attends day one of Homecoming Weekend on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif.(Richard Shotwell | Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 8:37 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is reportedly getting a new ring to add to his collection.

People Magazine reports the 80-year-old is engaged to his 47-year-old girlfriend Dr. Dana Blumberg.

Fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger announced their engagement at a gala event Saturday.

Kraft was previously married to Myra Kraft for nearly 50 years before she died of ovarian cancer.

Kraft and Blumberg are believed to have been dating since 2019, the same year Kraft was accused of paying for sex acts at a spa.

A Florida appeals court later ruled that police violated the rights of Kraft and 24 others arrested in connection to the case when they secretly installed cameras inside massage rooms.

Prosecutors eventually dropped the charges.

Since then, the couple has been seen at a number of social events together.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead after wreck
1 dead after crash near mile 143 on I-16
‘I just wanted to do a backflip’, Mother, activist, reacts
‘I just wanted to do a backflip’: Mother reacts to Ga. Supreme Court upholding murder conviction
Trucking industry hit hard by rising gas prices
Truckers are having trouble finding fuel to purchase
Port Wentworth
Rep. Stephens says state won’t introduce bill to dissolve Port Wentworth yet
Police lights
Student taken into custody at Nevils Elementary School after weapon found

Latest News

President Joe Biden escalated the crackdown on Moscow, announcing the U.S. will ban Russian...
US, allies to revoke ‘most favored nation’ status for Russia
Zhao Lijian, spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs China, speaks during a media briefing...
China amplifies unsupported Russian claim of Ukraine biolabs
CNN explains how Russian propaganda spreads globally on social media.
Russian propaganda on biolabs in Ukraine spreading
This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows a closeup view of fires in an...
Russian strikes hit western Ukraine as offensive widens
North Korea’s neighbors detected two ballistic launches last week. North Korea later said it...
N. Korea may fire huge missile to put spy satellite in space