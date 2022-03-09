A project in Hinesville is closer to completion

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A major project in the City of Hinesville is getting closer to completion.

Construction on Bradwell Park runs right through the heart of downtown Hinesville.

Small businesses on Commerce Street say they’re excited to see the project be completed for a variety of reasons.

Z Beans Coffee located right beside the construction zone has been closed since January.

“The biggest reason for that is with slower walking traffic, we wanted to take the time to do our re-brand, clean up the place. It was pretty congruent with the construction, the beginning of the year is usually slower anyway because everybody spent their money around Christmastime,” Nick Reardon, Z Beans Coffee owner said.

Construction for the revitalization of Bradwell Park has been going on since June of last year. It was originally targeted to be finished by December, but due to supply chain issues, the project is taking longer than expected.

“I don’t think anybody anticipated or understood what the supply chain, the impacts were going to be,” Paul Simonton, City Engineer said.

Simonton says they’ve had delays getting in a number of materials, including stone and parts for the new fountain.

“Now, we’re only waiting on one piece, we’re just hoping we get that one component in in the next week or so. Then, once that happens, the contractors say they’re going to hit it hard and get done as quickly as we can,” Simonton said.

Z Beans Coffee has set their reopening date for March 26.

“I think it’s really going to benefit us as well, just having people walk by. That was our big thing before construction. Our busiest time was just walk-through traffic, just people walking through the area checking out the old fountain and being like ‘oh, there’s a coffee shop here.’ So, I think we’re really excited to get back to that point,” Simonton said

This is a development that is several months in the making. Community members say this will make a big change for the area.

Simonton says he’s confident they’ll be able to finish the project by this spring.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.