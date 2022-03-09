Student taken into custody at Nevils Elementary School after weapon found

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A student was taken into custody at Nevils Elementary School on Wednesday after law enforcement found the student in possession of a sharp object more than two inches in length, according to Bulloch County Schools. The student is also being charged with making terroristic threats.

The school system says no students were injured, and the weapon and threats against another student were reported to administration by students and faculty.

Bulloch County Schools says this is the second weapons incident involving this student, who was previously found with a two-inch knife at school.

According to a Bulloch County Schools spokesperson, law enforcement responded to the school’s call for assistance and made the decision to take the student into custody, file charges, and remove the student from campus. The school system says the Department of Family and Children Services and Department of Juvenile Justice were also contacted. The DJJ will oversee the case, and Bulloch County Schools administration will follow the school district’s discipline procedures.

Bulloch County Schools says school operations will continue as normal on Thursday, and Nevils Elementary School families have been notified.

