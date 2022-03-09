Sky Cams
Ga. Supreme Court upholds murder conviction in 2015 Chatham Co. homicide

By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 7:57 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Supreme Court of Georgia upheld a conviction and life sentence in a Chatham County homicide from 2015.

Timone Hooper was found guilty of the murder of Lawrence Bryan IV.

Bryan is the son of Savannah Alderwoman Linda Wilder-Bryan. She became a community activist after the death of her son and founded a charity in his honor.

The Georgia Supreme Court rejected Hooper’s arguments that his lawyer did not run his defense correctly and proper procedures were not followed in court.

Hooper’s sentence of life imprisonment remains in place.

