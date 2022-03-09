Truckers are having trouble finding gas to purchase

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While gas prices are a major concern for most people, some truckers say they’ve had some trouble finding gas to pay for.

“It’s going to be devastating to the industry. It’s going to be devastating to the whole economy,” Michael Stevenson, Truck Driver said.

Diesel is nearing five and a half dollars a gallon and Stevenson says his costs grew to numbers he’s never seen.

“Well I mean, it’s $1500 to fill this truck up,” Stevenson said.

While expensive, he says at least this station in Savannah had gas for him to buy.

“This morning up there where I live they were out of fuel, they couldn’t get any... and that’s going to start happening all over,” Stevenson said.

Drivers come and go all day and one told me it’s costing him two times as much to fill up now than just a few weeks ago.

“It’s got a pretty tight hold on us. We’re not as successful as we’d like to be right now,” Atlas Gordon, Truck Driver said.

The owner-operator has had to become more intentional with his loads and is just concerned with getting to the next day.

“To be realistic that you could lose it all or you could gain enough to just make it through to the next paycheck right now. It’s all about survival right now,” Gordon said.

Both drivers say those impacts will be felt by everyone and not just the trucking industry.

Gordon says he doesn’t have much hope that things will get better anytime soon, and the rate he charges has had to increase 10% in the last two weeks.

This is likely only increasing the prices that consumers pay down the road.

