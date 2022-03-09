Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

WTOC Coloring Contest winner announced

This year’s winner was a 1st grader from Hesse
By Sam Bauman
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was a big day for a local first grader as she found out she was the winner of this year’s WTOC Coloring Contest.

Sarah Kathryn Cox from Hesse k-8 got the news Wednesday to her suprise, “cause there’s a lot of people.”

She’s right, she was selected from more than 12-hundred entries this year.

“I was excited!” Cox said.

A surprise for Sarah Kathryn but maybe even more so for her parents because they didn’t know.

“Not until last night,” said her dad Robert, “my wife told me, and they let us know that she had won, which is very exciting. We could not be more proud of her.”

Proud, but not totally surprised, “big brother is a very good artist and they do a lot of painting and drawing at home so, just glad to see how well she had done,” said Robert.

Even big brother was impressed by the work, “her project was really good.”

Award winning good.

Now all that’s left is to prepare for the big day.

Don’t forget you can catch Sarah Kathryn as she helps Green the Fountain this Friday at 4 p.m. on WTOC.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wildfire in Bloomingdale
Wildfire burning through hundreds of acres in Bloomingdale
FILE PHOTO - Port Wentworth city hall.
Heated debate over dissolving Port Wentworth City Charter
A car crash took place.
U.S HWY 1 North and intersection of Five Points Road closed to 1 lane traffic after wreck
Jadun Byrd, center, was shot and killed March 2 in an incident that his mother describes as a...
Son shot and killed while on FaceTime with mom
We can expect to pay more than $4 a gallon for several months.
Georgia Southern professor discusses exactly why we are seeing high gas prices

Latest News

‘Keep it green for Saint Patrick’s Day’
‘Keep it green for Saint Patrick’s Day’, it’s illegal to litter
Sanitation plans for festival to-go cup zone
Sanitation plans for festival to-go cup zone
Top Teacher
Top Teacher: Amanda Deverger
project in Hinesville
A project in Hinesville is closer to completion