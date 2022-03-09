WTOC Coloring Contest winner announced

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was a big day for a local first grader as she found out she was the winner of this year’s WTOC Coloring Contest.

Sarah Kathryn Cox from Hesse k-8 got the news Wednesday to her suprise, “cause there’s a lot of people.”

She’s right, she was selected from more than 12-hundred entries this year.

“I was excited!” Cox said.

A surprise for Sarah Kathryn but maybe even more so for her parents because they didn’t know.

“Not until last night,” said her dad Robert, “my wife told me, and they let us know that she had won, which is very exciting. We could not be more proud of her.”

Proud, but not totally surprised, “big brother is a very good artist and they do a lot of painting and drawing at home so, just glad to see how well she had done,” said Robert.

Even big brother was impressed by the work, “her project was really good.”

Award winning good.

Now all that’s left is to prepare for the big day.

Don’t forget you can catch Sarah Kathryn as she helps Green the Fountain this Friday at 4 p.m. on WTOC.

