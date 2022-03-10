Bluffton non-profit shipping books to Kenya
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 10:14 AM EST
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - A year ago, we first introduced you to Roy Austin and his Bluffton-based non-profit, Libraries for Kids. The group is sending books to students in rural Kenyan schools.
Since his first shipment of a single box of books more than two years ago, Libraries for Kids has shipped about a quarter million books impacting hundreds of thousands of children.
If you’d like to help support Libraries for Kids and enjoy a fun evening, the organization is holding a fundraiser next month on National Book Day, April 23rd, from 6 to 9 pm.
Tickets are $125 per person.
