Bluffton non-profit shipping books to Kenya

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - A year ago, we first introduced you to Roy Austin and his Bluffton-based non-profit, Libraries for Kids. The group is sending books to students in rural Kenyan schools.

Since his first shipment of a single box of books more than two years ago, Libraries for Kids has shipped about a quarter million books impacting hundreds of thousands of children.

If you’d like to help support Libraries for Kids and enjoy a fun evening, the organization is holding a fundraiser next month on National Book Day, April 23rd, from 6 to 9 pm.

Tickets are $125 per person.

