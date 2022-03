SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A change in venue for Friday’s Celtic Heritage Festival.

Due to the possibility of rain and thunderstorms, the Celtic Heritage Festival will be moved from Forsyth Park.

The new event will be at Victory North on Whitaker Street from 5:45 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Festival organizers say admission is free and children are welcome.

