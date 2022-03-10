Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Gas price spike could cost families about $1,300 more a year

The war in Ukraine is causing surging gas prices. (CNN/WBBM/KCAL/KCBS/POOL/WAIN CHIN'S FAMILY PHOTO/KCAL/KCBS)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 1:44 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If gas prices stay as high as they are now, families could end up shelling out about $1,300 more a year.

Moody’s Analytics broke down the math based on Monday’s national average, which has increased since then and will likely continue to rise.

The national average hit $4.14 a gallon on Monday, which broke the previous record set in 2008. AAA’s average on Tuesday reached $4.17.

Moody’s analysts worry an additional $1,300 spent annually on fuel might be an underestimation.

Spending this much on gasoline could force families to cut back elsewhere, which would hurt the economy in other ways, along with consumer confidence.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Port Wentworth City Hall
Port Wentworth plan to add warehouses caught in legal limbo
Free book library
Savannah teacher starts own little library of ‘challenged books’
Season of St. Patrick
Your 2022 Guide to St. Patrick’s Day in Savannah
1 dead after wreck
1 dead after crash near mile 143 on I-16
St. Patrick’s Day parade permit presented at Savannah City Council meeting

Latest News

FILE - In this July 24, 2021, photo, former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a...
Crossing Trump: 2 S.C. Republicans take different approaches
An explosion is seen in an apartment building after a Russian army tank fires in Mariupol,...
Russians push toward Kyiv, keep up siege of other cities
Hunter Army Airfield
Another group of 3rd ID soldiers deploy to Europe to support NATO allies
An explosion is seen in an apartment building after a Russian army tank fires in Mariupol,...
Russian warplanes, artillery widen attack on Ukraine, hit industrial hub
FILE - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott makes a campaign stop in Wichita Falls, Texas. A Texas judge is...
Texas judge blocks investigations of trans youth parents