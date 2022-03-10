Sky Cams
Leopold’s 12th annual Creative Writing Challenge winners announced

By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:30 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The winners of the Leopold’s 12th annual Creative Writing Challenge have been announced.

Kindergarten to 12th grade writers were asked to submit a poem. The theme this year was kindness.

“Having all these students here at city hall has been a great time for them. It’s humbling for us to hear this wonderful poetry that these young people write,” Stratton Leopold said.

Honorees had the opportunity to read their poem aloud at Savannah City Hall.

“I got really hyped because this is one of my first times winning anything. I’m just really proud of myself,” Braylon Osborne said.

The 1st place winner for grades 9-12 is Julian Deveaux and he won the challenge last year as well.

