Nurses and Doctors at Memorial Hospital celebrate one year anniversary

By Camille Syed
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 7:29 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Nurses and Doctors at Memorial Hospital all gathered to celebrate one year of serving children that need it the most in the Dwaine and Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital of Savannah.

“It’s magical. I have to pinch myself everyday to realize what a reality this is. We’ve worked so hard, so many people to make this happen,” Cynthia Willett said.

To celebrate their anniversary, they walked the halls giving away cupcakes and hope to children.

“It’s really about serving the children in our region with a space the deserve quite frankly day in and day out,” Willett said.

The nurses also gave away handmade bears. Memorial has helped kids in need of neonatal care, cancer patients, surgical patients, and more for more than 30 years.

They say this new building makes what they do even more special.

“It’s a healing environment. It helps them get out of the bed and go walk around and go to one of our play spaces or go find a character on the wall,” Heather Newsome said.

The hospital is ready for a new year of changing lives.

