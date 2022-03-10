Sanitation plans for festival to-go cup zone

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One thing that’s different this year compared to years past is the size and scope of the to-go cup zone.

It’s expanded all the way to Victory Drive, and to the east and west with the Truman, and Talmadge bridge being boundaries there, there’s more territory for Savannah’s sanitation services to cover.

The Savannah’s sanitation director says they’ll be monitoring the conditions after the event, and that street sweeping, to include in the more residential areas of the expanded zone will be on a normal schedule.

“This event’s a little different from others in that it’s a much broader area. It might take us a little longer to get it all completely done. But we sweep on our weekly’s, obviously a week apart. So it might take a few days to get it all up.” “By the way of you see it there’s nothing that says you can’t pick it up and put it in your own trash,” Gene Prevatt, Senior Director, Sanitation Dept said.

Business owners that fall inside the expanded to-go cup zone say when the city has piloted to go cup programs in their area, that litter hasn’t been as big of an issue as they anticipated.

