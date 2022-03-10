Savannah doctor encourages everyone to return for missed checkups

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many kids and adults missed wellness checks and routine vaccinations when COVID cases were at a peak.

Over the past two years, when it comes to health, COVID-19 has been a main concern for many. But now that cases are declining, doctors say now is the time to get to the doctor’s office and get your kids those routine childhood vaccines and for adults to get their wellness check.

“I still don’t want folks to lose track of the mission and the message around what our vaccines can do for us to keep our communities healthy and safe,” Memorial Health’s Associate Chief Medical Officer Dr. Stephen Thacker said.

Dr. Thacker says if you have shied away from doctor’s offices to avoid those infected with COVID.

“I want to encourage everyone during this time and this lull that we have around COVID 19 to make sure everyone gets back on track with their routine vaccinations of childhood because those continue to be a risk to people’s well-being while we continue to focus on COVID 19 vaccines,” Dr. Thacker said. Robin Terrell, 65, says he stays on top of his health with regular checkups and encourages others to get those regular vaccines

“You don’t want the measles. You don’t want the mumps or the other diseases that are out there,” Terrell said. And he makes sure his five grandchildren and their parents are healthy.

“It’s very important like I said, I also encourage my son and my daughter take their kids to the hospital and get their regular vaccines and get a regular checkup. Also, them as young adults because they’re so busy in life that they sometimes put that to the side,” Terrell said.

And if you have gotten a checkup but haven’t gotten the COVID-19 vaccine, Dr. Thacker does encourage you to do so.

