Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. celebrating 100th anniversary

By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 10:13 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Incorporated is a historically African-America sorority that serves multi-cultural community causes. It is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2022 with a series of events.

The local chapter has two in Savannah this weekend, including their Centennial Greek Tea Fundraiser. Jackie VanEllsion is the chairperson of that event and joined Morning Break on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Port Wentworth City Hall
Port Wentworth plan to add warehouses caught in legal limbo
Free book library
Savannah teacher starts own little library of ‘challenged books’
Season of St. Patrick
Your 2022 Guide to St. Patrick’s Day in Savannah
1 dead after wreck
1 dead after crash near mile 143 on I-16
St. Patrick’s Day parade permit presented at Savannah City Council meeting

Latest News

Evans Co. Rattlesnake and Wildlife Festival returns this weekend
SCAD presents Broadway musical ‘All Shook Up’
SCAD presents Broadway musical ‘All Shook Up’
Rescue Me Friday: Won Ton
Rescue Me Friday: Won Ton
Rescue Me Friday: Won Ton
Rescue Me Friday: Won Ton
SCAD presents Broadway musical ‘All Shook Up’
SCAD presents Broadway musical ‘All Shook Up’