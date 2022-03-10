St. Patrick’s Day, Old Savannah Tours is offering transportation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’re looking for another form of transportation to get to downtown on St. Patrick’s Day, Old Savannah Tours has you covered.

The shuttle will be going back and forth from Tybee Island and the first bus will leave around 6 A.M. until 1 A.M. next Friday.

They will be running about every 30 minutes and Old Savannah Tours says they are excited to have the parade and festivities back.

“It’s been a great year tourist wise so far since January. The parade is back. We’re excited it’s going to be big. And we’re looking forward to offering the service to keep people safe to provide transportation back and forth to Tybee,” Joey Serpa, Director of Operations for Savananh Tours said.

There are five different pickup locations for the shuttle that includes the Tybee lighthouse, the campground, the Desoto Hotel, Hotel Tybee and the IGA.

The shuttle will then drop you off at the Riverfont Marriot near the festivities.

Wrist bands are $25 dollars for round trip and and $20 for one-way.

