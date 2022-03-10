THURSDAY | Rainy morning, “drier” afternoon in the forecast!
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Friday Eve. Temperatures are in the low to mid-60s early this morning and rain is widespread along the I-95 and Highway 84 corridors at 4:45 a.m. Steady light rain lingers across the Savannah Metro through the morning commute.
In general, the forecast trends drier through the afternoon. A few showers are still possible, but wet weather will be less widespread than this morning. Temperatures peak in the upper 60s and lower 70s this afternoon under a mostly cloudy, to cloudy, sky. Widespread, locally heavy, rain and storms expand northward Friday morning.
Rain will lingers through much of the day. A lull in the rainy weather is possible Friday evening, into the early nighttime hours.
Strong storms are possible Saturday morning...
A final line of rain and storms moves through Saturday morning. A couple strong, to severe, I’m tracking a cold blast of air behind Saturday morning storms. Temperatures drop into the 50s Saturday afternoon with howling offshore winds and sunshine.
A widespread freeze is expected Sunday morning.
