Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

THURSDAY | Rainy morning, “drier” afternoon in the forecast!

By Cutter Martin
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 4:47 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Friday Eve. Temperatures are in the low to mid-60s early this morning and rain is widespread along the I-95 and Highway 84 corridors at 4:45 a.m. Steady light rain lingers across the Savannah Metro through the morning commute.

In general, the forecast trends drier through the afternoon. A few showers are still possible, but wet weather will be less widespread than this morning. Temperatures peak in the upper 60s and lower 70s this afternoon under a mostly cloudy, to cloudy, sky. Widespread, locally heavy, rain and storms expand northward Friday morning.

Rain will lingers through much of the day. A lull in the rainy weather is possible Friday evening, into the early nighttime hours.

Strong storms are possible Saturday morning...

A final line of rain and storms moves through Saturday morning. A couple strong, to severe, I’m tracking a cold blast of air behind Saturday morning storms. Temperatures drop into the 50s Saturday afternoon with howling offshore winds and sunshine.

A widespread freeze is expected Sunday morning.

Have a great day,

Cutter

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Port Wentworth City Hall
Port Wentworth plan to add warehouses caught in legal limbo
Free book library
Savannah teacher starts own little library of ‘challenged books’
Season of St. Patrick
Your 2022 Guide to St. Patrick’s Day in Savannah
1 dead after wreck
1 dead after crash near mile 143 on I-16
St. Patrick’s Day parade permit presented at Savannah City Council meeting

Latest News

Fast moving cold front could produce severe weather before sunrise
Dave's 6pm Forecast
Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 3-11-2022
Rain is forecast to be falling at 11 a.m.
VIDEO FORECAST | Areas of rain focus south of the Altamaha River today
*
FRIDAY | Rain, storms focus across southern areas today!
First Alert Weather Friday
Jamie's 5:30pm Forecast