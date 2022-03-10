Top Teacher: Amanda Deverger

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Middle school can sometimes be the toughest years for students as they transition from children to teenagers. Sometimes they need a teacher who not only helps them learn but who can also listen to them.

This week’s WTOC Top Teacher is Amanda Deverger from Darien.

Amanda Deverger is busy getting her students into groups in her physical science class at McIntosh County Middle School. She says she loves this age group.

“I think I like the maturity of the group. I like the fact, you can hold a conversation, I like the knowing the fact you actually have a chance to make a difference. and have a positive impact on their life,” Deverger said.

Deverger has been teaching for 11 years all in McIntosh County and has always wanted to be a teacher.

“I have always been kind of a nerd at heart. I have always loved school. I felt like it’s been my calling in life,” Deverger said.

She says building a relationship with a student is the most important thing she can do.

“If there is no relationship. They will hang it up, they are not going to listen to you. They are not going to respect you. building a relationship is the number one thing for a teacher not just middle school. I think listening to them. Listening to the students learning who they are, what their interests are. Just showing them that you care about them,” Deverger said.

“Because she is kind, if you need help, she helps you. Just show her respect and you will get respect back,” Thaddeus Fleming, student said.

“Teachers are your number one advocate. They really are here for you. Our whole goal in life is to see you successful. We want to be your mentor want to help you. Answer questions for you. We just want to be a role model for you,” Deverger said.

