Your 2022 Guide to St. Patrick’s Day in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With the first St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival since 2019 just days away, WTOC wants to make sure you are prepared for the biggest event of the year in the Hostess City.

The Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee will host the 198th Annual Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Thursday, March 17th. Here’s everything you need to know to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Savannah.

Events leading up to the St. Patrick’s Day Parade:

The Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee hosts numerous events leading up to March 17th. Those events include:

Greening of the Fountain - March 11th @ 4 p.m.

Celtic Cross Mass, Procession and Ceremony - March 13th @ 11:30 a.m.

Sgt. William Jasper Green Parade and Ceremony - March 16th @ 4 p.m.

Feast Day Mass of St. Patrick - March 17th @ 8 a.m.

Other Events:

Celtic Heritage Festival - March 11th, 5:45 p.m. -11 p.m. ** Location moved to Victory North due to threat of inclement weather

Tybee Irish Heritage Festival - March 12th @ 3 p.m.

43rd Annual St. Patrick’s Day Rugby Tournament - March 12th, 13th

Hilton Head St. Patrick’s Day Parade - March 13th @ Noon

St. Patrick’s Day Parade, March 17th - What you need to know:

Parade Route - The parade begins at 10:15 a.m. on the corner of Abercorn and Gwinnett Streets. Here is the map of the full route.

Running of the Squares - Several years ago, the City of Savannah instituted the “Land Rush” for square set-up along the parade route. Calhoun, Oglethorpe, LaFayette, Johnson, Wright, Madison, and Chippewa Squares are along the parade route. At 6 a.m. on the morning of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, City and Security staff will “officially” open the squares to parade-goers. All items and people must be removed from the square by 10 p.m. on Wednesday night. Styrofoam and glass containers are NOT allowed. Please read the rules and details by clicking here.

Keeping the Squares Green - The City of Savannah encourages everyone to do their part to keep the squares clean and litter free. They ask anyone planning to attend planning to attend the parade to bring their own trash bags. Styrofoam coolers, cups, and glass are all prohibited.

Parking on Parade Day - Parking along the parade route is prohibited. The City of Savannah will begin towing cars along the parade route at 6:00 a.m. The City of Savannah’s Parking and Mobility Department is selling parking garage passes. There is no exit from the Bryan, Whitaker and State Street garages until parade is over. To purchase a parking pass, please call the City of Savannah Office of Mobility and Parking at 912-651-6470.

Chatham Area Transit Operations - Chatham Area Transit services will be impacted by the St. Patrick’s Day parade and festival on March 17. Several routes will be re-routed during the parade. CAT Mobility paratransit service and Savannah Belles Ferry service will operate on a regular schedule. Please note that coolers and items too large to fit in the passenger’s lap will not be allowed on CAT vehicles. There will be no shuttles to and from downtown as it has in past years during the event. For more information, please click here.

COVID protocol - There is no mask mandate within the City of Savannah, however, there is one important change to this year’s parade due to COVID-19. The City of Savannah asks parade attendees to NOT break into the parade and kiss their favorite soldiers or parade walkers.

St. Patrick’s Day Festival, March 17th - What you need to know:

Festival/To-Go-Cup Zone - After months of discussion, the City of Savannah adopted a new St. Patrick’s Day ordinance with feedback from a Community Committee. This includes an expansion of Savannah’s To-Go-Cup Zone. In this zone, alcoholic beverages may be consumed in the public right away. For 2022, the St. Patrick’s Day to-go-cup zone will extend from the Savannah River to Victory Drive, and MLK Jr. Blvd to the Truman Parkway. This is for St. Patrick’s Day ONLY. Here is a map of the extended to-go-cup zone.

Wristbands - Wristbands are not required anywhere in the City of Savannah’s extended to-go-cup zone for St. Patrick’s Day 2022.

Food Trucks - The City of Savannah encourages everyone to dine at local restaurants, however, food trucks will be set up on Bay Street between Whitaker and Barnard Street. There will be six food trucks set up until midnight on St. Patrick’s Day.

WTOC will continue to update this story with information ahead of St. Patrick’s Day.

Remember, you can watch St. Patrick’s Day events like the Greening of the Fountain, Celtic Cross Ceremony, Jasper Green Ceremony, St. Patrick’s Day Mass, and the 2022 Savannah St. Patrick’s Day parade live on WTOC.com and WTOC Facebook page.

