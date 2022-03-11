11th annual fundraiser for Lowcountry group

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Lowcountry nonprofit named “Pockets Full of Sunshine” held its annual clay shoot fundraiser Friday to support their mission of helping adults with disabilities be part of the community.

Hundreds gathered Friday for a bright cause. The 11th annual fundraiser for Pockets Full of Sunshine and the adults they help, who are likely more excited for today than everyone else.

“For months they work on the clay shoot alongside the committee and volunteers so it’s really special for them too. We had a bus of them come today, we could’ve had two buses we had so many people wanting to come we just couldn’t transport everybody,” Pockets Full of Sunshine co-founder Laurin Rivers said.

The organization’s founder says this annual event raises all the program’s money for the rest of the year.

“Them being here and supporting us makes everything we do possible, and it makes such an impact on the lives of the adults with disabilities we serve.”

Another thing that makes these smiles possible are volunteers like Fuzzy.

“What a great way to raise money for an event and also give the community awareness of what’s going on, so it’s kind of two-fold. We tried it and it was kind of a roll of the dice the first year, but it’s been very successful,” Pockets Full of Sunshine committee member Fuzzy Davis said.

11 years later it’s now a massively cooperative effort, all the way down to the food.

“You know it’s one of our ways of giving back to the community, we feel it’s a very important cause and we do everything we can for the community as far as raising awareness,” Serg Group culinary director Brad Blake said.

