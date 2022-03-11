Sky Cams
Chatham County Commission recognizes St. Patrick’s Day Parade grand marshal

By Camille Syed
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 5:54 PM EST
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - St. Patrick’s Day Parade Grand Marshal Danny Powers said he’s honored to be recognized at the Chatham County Commission meeting, as he worked here for the county more than 20 years.

“It’s just wonderful,” Powers said. “Absolutely wonderful.”

With other members of the parade committee by his side, Powers was given a proclamation from the county highlighting his Irish heritage and work for the county.

He was the Chatham County Tax Commissioner for 26 years making this moment even more special.

“Quite an honor to get that this morning,” Powers said. “I had the opportunity to get a lot of hugs and kisses from some former employees and coworkers and that type of thing so it was a very special morning. Embrace yourself we’re getting ready to have a fantastic parade.”

He’s counting down the days until March 17.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

