Evans Co. Rattlesnake and Wildlife Festival returns this weekend

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - A popular event is “slithering” back to Evans County this weekend.

Roughly 50 snakes will be on display this weekend at the Evans County Rattlesnake and Wildlife Festival. It’s an event showcasing many aspects of wildlife with the main event in the snake pit.

Clay Todd is in the family snake business.

“I love wildlife and I love doing this every year and showing the crowds about the snakes,” Todd said.

He took over running the snake pit from his father at the Claxton Rattlesnake and Wildlife Festival nearly 10 years ago and has found meaning in caring for the rattlesnakes.

“They got a purpose. You know, they’re here for a purpose. They got a purpose just like everything else that God puts on this Earth,” Todd said.

And he says it’s the festival’s purpose to teach visitors about the wildlife on display.

“We want to educate the crowd and let them know the goods and bads of a rattlesnake because a lot of people come from all over, not just the state of Georgia, but all over the United States to this festival. And the main thing is to come and see these rattle snakes because they don’t ever get to see them any other time in their life,” Todd said.

The festival started 54 years ago as a rattlesnake roundup after a local boy was bitten. It has now grown to include other wildlife displays as well as a car show and a pageant.

The wildlife club’s president Phillip Collins says the festival is an important economic driver for the city of Claxton.

“Most of the money that we make, with the exception of paying the power bill and stuff like that, it’s all donated back into the community,” Phillip Collins said.

He says the festival donates to local educational scholarships and medical research.

“That means a lot to us. And without a good turnout here, we’re not able to do that,” Collins said.

And even if snakes make you “shed your skin”, Collins says the festival isn’t all about the serpents.

“There’s stuff for everybody. So just come on out and we’ll enjoy it together,” he said.

To put it into perspective of just how big the event is for this area. Organizers are expecting 15,000 people to attend this weekend. And according to the latest census data, Claxton’s population is just under 3,000 people.

The events kick off on Saturday with a parade hosted by WTOC’s Dal Cannady. You can watch that starting at 10 a.m. on WTOC.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.