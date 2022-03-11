Salzburger Society to celebrate 288th Landing Day anniversary

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Saturday marks a major milestone for Georgia’s first ever religious refugees, the Salzburgers.

Due to religious persecution they fled their homes and arrived in Southeast Georgia 288 years ago, later settling in Effingham County.

“March 12, 1734 the Salzburgers arrived,” said Claudia Christiansen, president of the Georgia Salzburger Society.

It’s a date those with a connection to the Salzburgers hold close.

“We wouldn’t have had the advantages we have now if it wasn’t for the ancestors who came before us,” said Christiansen.

Which is why each year on March 12 the Georgia Salzburger Society takes time to honor those who came before them with their Landing Day Celebration.

“It’s things that you won’t see anywhere else. It’s just interesting like that,” Christiansen says.

Interesting in its own unique way, “it’s not modern-day excitement but it’s exciting that you can actually walk where people walked,” Christiansen explains.

Which is exactly what Sophia Schade found herself doing Friday.

“It feels like you’re in another world.”

This is the first time Sophia and her friends have visited the historic sight, but they say it won’t be the last.

“Why would we want to come back tomorrow? To learn the history, to see the people and enjoy this beautiful tucked away place,” Sophia says.

Which is what Landing Day is all about.

Honoring the past by keeping their stories alive and sharing the beauty of a place they once called home.

“It’s humbling to just walk on this ground, I mean, just look around, look at this, look how people used to live. You are in a very special place you may never have experienced,” said Schade.

“That’s why we do it,” echoed Christiansen.

Christiansen says this year’s celebration will be mostly indoors due to the potential for rain Saturday.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

