Savannah principal stresses importance of self-care for teachers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Teachers in classrooms have been put to the test during the pandemic and one principal says it’s important to that teachers take the time care for themselves and their well being.

“I felt the stress,” STEAM Academy Principal Dr. Jimmie Cave said. “I felt the need, you know, for a wellness day.”

Dr. Cave said during the heat of the pandemic, they had to adjust due to a lack of substitutes and teachers out with a COVID-19 related issue.

“And there was a particular time where we had like three teachers out on one team but we had other teachers in other areas to step forward and say, ‘I can cover seventh period, I can cover fifth period, I can do half of second’ and so we made it work,” Cave said.

So he said they offer helpful things like a wellness newsletter for their students.

Recently, the Savannah-Chatham County school district held a wellness day for faculty and staff with painting, facials and other fun, relaxing opportunities.

“And it takes a time for someone to say hey look, just kind of hold on for a second, review what you’re doing and take time, step away and have a mental break, have a wellness day,” Cave explained.

Associate Superintendent Bernadette Ball-Oliver said they hope to have more self-care opportunities for faculty and staff.

“We are looking at various strategies and ways to make sure that we make well-being a priority and how we’re going to support our staff moving forward and actually bringing them to the table and getting ideas from them,” Ball-Oliver said.

In the meantime, for self-care, here’s what they do:

“I love to read, that’s relaxing for me and of course spending time with my family and get on the golf course,” Cave said.

“Music, family and putting my feet up and when I can I sleep,” Ball-Oliver said.

