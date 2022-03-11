Sec. Raffensperger discusses election integrity at Liberty Co. event

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A big conversation in Georgia over the past two years has been about election integrity.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger visited the Coastal Empire to talk about how changes in recent years will impact this year’s midterms.

Raffensperger said he came to set the record straight about the state’s election integrity. This, of course, stems from the uproar the state faced after the 2020 presidential election.

“Georgia is recognized as #1 for election integrity in America. #1 for the first time ever,” Raffensperger said.

Raffensperger says since the election his team has worked hard to ensure that the concerns voters had were addressed and checked.

“People said that the machines were flipping votes, so what I said was let’s go ahead and recount the presidential race. All five million ballots, lets recount all of them by hand. What we showed is the count was accurate,” he said.

Another thing Raffensperger brought up was something you might not expect lots of voters chose not to vote for anyone at all for president in 2020.

He says nearly 30,000 people who voted that year chose to skip the presidential part of the ballot, even though they filled out the other parts.

“Yet they voted down ballot for the sheriff, county commissioner, state rep, congress other races like that. The republican congressman got 33,000 more votes that President Trump and that’s why he came up short,” Raffensperger said.

He also talked about voter rolls.

“We have done a 100% scrub of the entire voter rolls. All 7.5 million people. We identified about 1,600 people that appear that could be non-citizens. Now we’re going to do a deep-dive and do some one-on-one interviews.”

Elements of Georgia’s new election law were also brought to the podium. Changes that have a particular impact on absentee voting.

“How can you argue with the photo that’s on your drivers’ license,” he continued. “We actually increased early voting. From 16 days to 17 days at every county now,” Raffensperger said. “No electioneering, no politicking in the 150 foot [zone]. No water, no food, no talking to folks.”

Hinesville Mayor Allen Brown says Friday’s discussion left him hopeful for his constituents.

“I think we have a great system in Liberty County and I think it’s worked very well in the past and it sounds to me like what’s going on now will help it continue to work properly,” Mayor Brown said.

Raffensperger said while there’s a new computer system, election workers are using to register voters, everything will be the same for people looking to vote. He says this system will be launched no later than next Tuesday.

