Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Suspect arrested for assault, arson in Candler Co.

(WSMV)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 6:02 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A suspect in Candler County is facing several charges after people were assaulted and a bus was set on fire.

Deputies responded to Glisson Road very early Thursday. Deputies found one person severely injured at the scene

They say there was a possible domestic dispute. The victim was taken to the hospital and deputies say other people were also assaulted.

Later on, deputies found a bus on fire while searching for the suspect. They then found a man running.

39-year-old Joseph Kirk of Washington was arrested and then taken to the hospital. It turns out, the suspect was wanted on outstanding warrants in California.

Kirk is now facing several charges including arson, battery aggravated battery and terroristic threats.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five car wreck
One person extracted from car after a five-car wreck involving a hearse
Georgia State Patrol is investigating a fatal early morning crash in Long County.
GSP investigating fatal early morning crash in Long County
Crash at White Bluff
Crash at White Bluff Road and Hampstead Avenue
U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Savannah
Coast Guard rescues 4 kayakers
Hunter Army Airfield
Another group of 3rd ID soldiers deploy to Europe to support NATO allies

Latest News

Crash at White Bluff
Crash at White Bluff Road and Hampstead Avenue
U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Savannah
Coast Guard rescues 4 kayakers
Five car wreck
One person extracted from car after a five-car wreck involving a hearse
Georgia State Patrol is investigating a fatal early morning crash in Long County.
GSP investigating fatal early morning crash in Long County
Hunter Army Airfield
Another group of 3rd ID soldiers deploy to Europe to support NATO allies