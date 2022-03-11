Suspect arrested for assault, arson in Candler Co.

CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A suspect in Candler County is facing several charges after people were assaulted and a bus was set on fire.

Deputies responded to Glisson Road very early Thursday. Deputies found one person severely injured at the scene

They say there was a possible domestic dispute. The victim was taken to the hospital and deputies say other people were also assaulted.

Later on, deputies found a bus on fire while searching for the suspect. They then found a man running.

39-year-old Joseph Kirk of Washington was arrested and then taken to the hospital. It turns out, the suspect was wanted on outstanding warrants in California.

Kirk is now facing several charges including arson, battery aggravated battery and terroristic threats.

The investigation is ongoing.

