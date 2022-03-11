Windsor Forest boys basketball finishes as state runner-up

MACON, Ga. (WTOC) - Windsor Forest’s run to a state championship fell one win short.

The Knights finish the season as Class AAA state runners-up after a 60-53 loss to Cross Creek in Macon Friday afternoon.

“We didn’t get the result we wanted to have. Just couldn’t hit a shot tonight, but it is great to be here,” said Windsor Forest head coach Aaron Clark. “It’s great to represent the city well, and we’ll be back.”

Windsor shot 18-41 from the floor, including 4-18 from behind the three-point line. The Knights went ice cold in the second quarter, scoring just three points on 1-11 shooting.

Despite that offensive drought, they trailed 30-21 at half.

The Knights were able to cut into the deficit in the third, but a late fourth quarter surge by Cross Creek put the game away. For the Razorbacks, it’s the program’s second consecutive state championship.

Windsor Forest finishes at 23-6 overall. Clark said his post-game message to the locker room, including his six seniors, was simple.

“To our seniors, just a thanks. When you’re in leadership it’s about service and I appreciate all they’ve done, and I enjoyed serving those players,” Clark said. “For our guys returning, we’re going to work hard to get here next year.”

Region 3-AAA Player of the Year D’ante Bass finished his high school career with a double-double. The Georgetown signee had 22 points, 10 rebounds (seven defensive) and three assists. Bass went 8-11 from the field and 6-7 from the free throw line. Fellow senior Abasi Scott also scored in double figures, adding 13 points to seven rebounds and two assists for the Knights.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.