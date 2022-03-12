Another group of 3rd ID soldiers deploy to Europe to support NATO allies

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hours ago, hundreds of 3rd Infantry Division soldiers deployed to Europe.

They join thousands of 3rd ID soldiers already there to support NATO Allies and prevent Russia from more attacks.

3,800 of our troops are already in Europe. 130 soldiers left Friday evening to join them.

For many of them, this was their first deployment.

Some of them are worried about their families back home but others say this is why the do the job – to serve their country.

“This is one of the reason why I joined the army to help other people and working for our NATO allies and my country,” said 3rd ID Power Generator Mechanic Park Kang.

Park Kang is one of more than 100 soldiers who took off to join their brothers and sisters in arms in Europe.

This mission was a quick turnaround with only a two month notice.

“I was a little nervous like everyone else would be,” said 3rd ID Sgt. Kameron Hart, “I’m confident in that we’ll go there and be fine and come back in one peace.”

Many of these soldiers are deploying for the first time and they’re worried about the families they’re leaving behind.

“Right now my grandma is sick back home so I’m kinda worried. I hope she’s fine until I go back,” said Kang.

But others like isn’t Sgt. Hart said this isn’t his first deployment. He said his family is what keeps him going.

“I lean on my support system which is my family back home for their support and I just drive on.”

Rep. Buddy Carter showed up to see the soldiers off. He wants them to know their community stands behind them.

“They’re a long ways from home. Many of them are. I talked to some from North Dakota, some from Wyoming, Montana and just for them to know how much we support them,” said Rep. Buddy Carter.

Major General Charlie Costanza said he has pride in his soldiers for preparing so quickly.

“To have them deploy, in a very short amount of time, is pretty special,” said 3rd ID Major General Charlie Costanza, “I don’t think I’ve seen this happen probably in the 30 years I’ve been in the military.”

As soldiers took off on a mission to serve our country, Major Costanza also remembers when that was him.

“You remember what it was like when you had to go do that and so there’s this big empathy that you have every time you’re fist bumping one of them because you’ve been that person on the other end of the fist bump.”

Major Costanza said their orders are a six-month deployment, but the situation is fluid, meaning the time they stay is based on what’s happening in Ukraine.

