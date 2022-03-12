Sky Cams
Cold start to Sunday!

By Andrew Gorton
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day due to freezing overnight temperatures. Lows will range from the mid 20s inland to upper 20s around Savannah Sunday morning.

Factor in the wind, and we will feel closer to 20 degrees at daybreak Sunday. Mostly clear conditions stick around on Sunday with afternoon highs rebounding to the mid 50s.

Sunday Tybee Tides: 6.6′ 5:09AM I 1.8′ 11:43AM I 5.9′ 5:42PM

Monday won’t be quite as cold, but it will be chilly with morning lows in the mid 30s. Temperatures warm up nicely to the mid to upper 60s under mostly sunny skies. Afternoon highs on Tuesday top out in the lower 70s, but our next rain chance moves in Tuesday afternoon into the evening.

This rain sticks around overnight through Wednesday, which will likely be our wettest day out of the next week. We could even see a few thunderstorms during this timeframe.

Thankfully, this rain will likely clear out in time for St. Patrick’s Day. There is a low-end chance for a spotty shower, otherwise the weather is looking good! Temperatures start out in the mid 50s Thursday morning with afternoon highs in the mid 70s.

Upper 70s look to stick around as we head into this coming weekend.

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

