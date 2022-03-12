Sky Cams
GSP investigating fatal early morning crash in Long County

Georgia State Patrol is investigating a fatal early morning crash in Long County.
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 5:52 AM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A child was killed after an early morning crash in Long County.

The single vehicle accident happened around 2 a.m. Saturday.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, a Nissan Altima was traveling eastbound on GA-196 and the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll over near mile marker 8.

The mother was driving, there was a passenger, and two children in the vehicle were transported to the hospital.

One of the children died at the hospital from their injuries.

The identify of the deceased child has not been released at this time.

No charges will be filed.

Georgia State Patrol is investigating.

*The Coastal News Service contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

