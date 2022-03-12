One person extracted from car after a five-car wreck involving a hearse

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - One person had to be extracted from their car after a five-car wreck involving a hearse Saturday at I-95 and exit 87 NB.

Officials say the crash was allegedly caused by a woman accused of driving under the influence.

They say she told officers she spun out on the interstate, continued where she got off, then called authorities.

The accident caused a pile up of five vehicles.

In addition, the hearse was carrying the remains of a person.

The casket was damaged due to the crash, later transferred to another hearse, and brought to an undisclosed location.

One person was extracted and transported to Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman is being charged with DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to maintain lane, and traveling to fast for road conditions.

