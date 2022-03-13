City of Tybee Island held their St. Patrick’s Day parade Saturday

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The message from Tybee Island Saturday is that St. Patrick’s Day is back in the Coastal Empire.

Although, it was a little cooler and a little windier than people expected, that didn’t stop the island from seeing green.

After being canceled for the last two years, Tybee Island’s Saint Patrick’s Day parade made a triumphant return.

“The energy is back like it used to be. I think it’s stronger than ever this year, said Anthony Sapone, Knights of Columbus.”

Many parade participants were eager to once again march down Butler Ave.

I’m looking forward to actually walking the street, saying hi to all these wonderful Irish people who are out there. And even if they’re not Irish, it’s still wonderful. And we’re all very excited because it’s a beautiful, beautiful day, said Mary Ellis, daughters of Ireland.”

Many people were looking forward to seeing the floats in this year’s parade including the youngest spectators.

“I like the one with all the green shamrocks hanging off the ends, said a young parade goer.”

But for some they were just happy to be there. “I like everything, I just like everything, said a young parade goer.”

The Tybee Island St. Patrick’s Day parade was a new experience for a few.

“I love it, it’s my first one. I moved here in 2020. I was so sad when last year in didn’t happen and then this year, I was just like yes, let’s go, said Jennifer Markle, parade attendee.”

But most could sum up the feeling of the parade in just one way.

“Savannah is awesome, said Markle.”

Saturday’s parade is one of many that will take place across the area ahead of the main event in Savannah on Thursday.

