CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Coast Guard rescued four kayakers off of Little Tybee Island Friday.

They say the kayakers were stranded due to high winds and stayed one night on the island.

The kayakers did not have supplies to last another night with temperatures dropping.

Lastly, the crew was able to get the kayakers to safety.

