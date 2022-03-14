Special called meeting canceled in Port Wentworth

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: The special called meeting in Port Wentworth scheduled for Wednesday has been canceled.

According to a news release from the city, the cancellation is due to a lack of quorum of mayor and council.

ORIGINAL STORY: A special called meeting in Port Wentworth this week will look at the possibility of dividing the city.

Port Wentworth city leaders are considering a feasibility study to look at dividing the city into two sections and whether each half of the city could function on its own. Interim city manager Steve Davis says a “motion to divide the city” would essentially be cutting the city into two parts that would then operate as separate cities.

It’s expected to take several months to do the study with the Carl Vision Institute leading the research.

There is a resolution being considered about the feasibility study for the March 24 meeting. The mayor has now called a meeting for Wednesday, March 16, to take a position on the issue ahead of the March 24 meeting, according to Davis.

This all comes after tensions at Port Wentworth city hall boiled over and many administrators quit their jobs with the city.

Ga. Representative Ron Stephens drafted the bill to dissolve the city, saying it has had problems for years, including council members not working together and the city not paying bills now totaling more than $100,000.

Rep. Stephens told WTOC he will not introduce the bill this session and give city leaders time to work out a solution.

