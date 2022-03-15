‘All hands on deck’: Medical personnel preparing for emergencies on St. Patrick’s Day

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Emergency Services said it’s all hands on deck for St. Patrick’s Day and the celebrations that follow.

“We’re anticipating that we’re gonna see an influx of those that are gonna come because it has been dormant for two years...everybody knows why,” Benjie Cowart, Chatham Emergency Services Chief Benjie Cowart said.

CES has been preparing for the big weekend for months. They’re inspecting all of their ATVs so they’re ready for anyone who has an emergency.

“It’s obviously a very historical event here in Savannah, I’ve personally been involved in some type of prep for St. Patrick’s Day for the last 33 years.”

Chief Cowart said they’re expecting larger crowds this year and more than 100 of their own employees will be ready to respond when needed.

“We’re obviously going to have staffed ambulances on the outside of the parade route,” he said. “We’re gonna have bike teams within the parade route as well as SUVs.”

Crews also have a game plan for getting people out of the parade in case there’s an emergency.

“We have those as quick response vehicles so we can tend to the patient and then extract them out from the parade so we don’t interrupt the parade,” Chief Cowart said.

And while their main focus will be areas around the parade route, they still need to serve the rest of Chatham County.

“On the other side of the coin, we still have to provide 911 to every other citizen in Chatham County that may not be participating in the actual parade or the event afterwards,” Cowart said.

He said everyone can help them out by being responsible and checking on the people around you.

