Annual community fundraiser for Ogeechee Technical College

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Supporters of one local technical school say they need the community to help them continue to help students.

They say the training from Ogeechee Tech helps students move into major careers.

Organizers at Ogeechee Tech say they couldn’t do what they do and help the students they help without this support from the community.

Volunteers gathered Tuesday morning for last minute instructions and a pep talk. They spent the day calling on local businesses to donate to OTC’s foundation. The money donated to the iGot drive goes toward scholarships and other extra’s not covered in the school’s state budget.

Ogeechee Tech supporters say those extras can sometimes be the difference in a student staying in school and getting their degree.

“98 percent of the students who come through these doors come out and are employed through this school. I’ve seen it firsthand and seen families’ lives changed,” OTC Foundation Chair Warren Ball said.

Ogeechee Tech serves Bulloch, Evans, and Screven counties. Organizers hold drives like this in all three communities.

Last year, they raised more than $500,000 and they hope to top that. They’ll announce their total next week.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.