Claxton High School to close early Thursday for memorial service

Claxton High School
Claxton High School
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 1:26 PM EDT
EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Claxton High School will be closing early Thursday so students and teachers can attend a memorial service for a teacher and coach who died in a wreck on Monday.

The Evans County Charter School System says the school will close at 1 p.m. The school system will provide transportation to and from the memorial service of Julie Sikes.

All high school athletic events have been canceled for the rest of the week.

