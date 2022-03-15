Claxton High School to close early Thursday for memorial service

EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Claxton High School will be closing early Thursday so students and teachers can attend a memorial service for a teacher and coach who died in a wreck on Monday.

The Evans County Charter School System says the school will close at 1 p.m. The school system will provide transportation to and from the memorial service of Julie Sikes.

All high school athletic events have been canceled for the rest of the week.

